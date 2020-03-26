Algert Global LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 226.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,492,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 374,212 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 264,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 657,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 206,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.