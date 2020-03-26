Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 9,116 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.95.

FISV stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

