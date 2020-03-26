Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,716 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,230,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 1,489,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.