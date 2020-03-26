Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 321.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 105,761 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 148,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,585,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $188.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $472.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.43 and its 200-day moving average is $196.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.