Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.11% of Alibaba Group worth $5,999,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,705,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.