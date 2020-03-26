Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $248.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.32. 15,403,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,705,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average is $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $489.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

