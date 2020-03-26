Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD.B) recently:

3/19/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$49.00.

3/19/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$46.00.

3/19/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

3/19/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$44.00.

3/18/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$45.00.

3/13/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATD.B stock opened at C$33.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a one year low of C$33.00 and a one year high of C$46.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

