Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells $347,750.00 in Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after acquiring an additional 194,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

