Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Alliance Data Systems worth $44,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

