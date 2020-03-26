Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 119,783 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,783 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.52% of Henry Schein worth $148,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 897,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 226,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

