Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 360,147 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.62% of Nomad Foods worth $157,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 425.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493,394 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,096 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOMD opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

