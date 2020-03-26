Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,782 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.88% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $145,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 632,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

