Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,109 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.81% of F5 Networks worth $154,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in F5 Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,817 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in F5 Networks by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 226,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.73.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

