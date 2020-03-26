Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 637,130 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Micron Technology worth $167,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 112,181 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.