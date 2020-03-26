Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,032 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of BlackRock worth $165,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,059,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,445,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $401.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.45 and its 200 day moving average is $480.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

