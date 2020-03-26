Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,684 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.18% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $157,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,834 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

