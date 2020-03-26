Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,204,557 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,557 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.45% of Inphi worth $150,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPHI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE IPHI opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

