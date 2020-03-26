Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 149,176 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.15% of American Campus Communities worth $138,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ACC shares. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

