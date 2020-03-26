Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 17,652 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.69% of Nordson worth $158,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $275,305.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,348,821.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,256 shares of company stock worth $6,537,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.