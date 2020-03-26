Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of American Tower worth $176,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

