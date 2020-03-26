Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Allstate worth $167,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Allstate by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $14,672,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

