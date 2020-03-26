Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of Activision Blizzard worth $177,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after buying an additional 587,937 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after buying an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

