Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $142,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000.

Shares of PK opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

