Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $155,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

