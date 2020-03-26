Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,757 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of AFLAC worth $147,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

