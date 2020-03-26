Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.72% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $177,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

