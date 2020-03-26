Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.82% of Strategic Education worth $168,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 57.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Strategic Education by 428.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 27.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $117.12 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $189.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,762,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

