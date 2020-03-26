Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.29% of Aspen Technology worth $187,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 81.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 36.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.54. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

