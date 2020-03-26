Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $140 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $139,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $333.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.