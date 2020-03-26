Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $145.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,038 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $145,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.