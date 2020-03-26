Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $150.57 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.48% of Comerica worth $150,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

