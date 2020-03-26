Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $162.45 Million Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.11% of ABIOMED worth $162,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.06. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $316.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

