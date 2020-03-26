Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $168.41 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Paychex worth $168,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

