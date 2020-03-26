Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176.38 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of Marriott International worth $176,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

