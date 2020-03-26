Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $182.38 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.26% of Citrix Systems worth $182,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Raymond James upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

