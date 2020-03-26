Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.88% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $169,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

EDU opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

