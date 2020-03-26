Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,076 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.83% of Carlisle Companies worth $165,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

CSL opened at $117.65 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.