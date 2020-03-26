Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $171,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

