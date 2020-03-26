Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of Constellation Brands worth $153,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $126.61 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

