Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $135,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

NYSE DPZ opened at $321.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.