Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.76% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $144,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,160,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,563,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $640.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.42. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.