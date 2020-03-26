Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 920,429 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.07% of Associated Banc worth $140,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.