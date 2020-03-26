Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.76% of Chegg worth $172,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $22,266,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 277.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -340.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $255,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,205,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $3,467,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.