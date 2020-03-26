Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.66% of Hain Celestial Group worth $153,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after buying an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 314,662 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,016,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,145,000 after purchasing an additional 144,761 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

