Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $159,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

