Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.18% of Masonite International worth $147,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Masonite International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 5,399.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.