Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $160,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,870,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 254,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 463,469 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.