Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,810,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.60% of Synovus Financial worth $149,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after purchasing an additional 447,370 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,558,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 355,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

