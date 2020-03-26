Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,110 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.86% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $136,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

