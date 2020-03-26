Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 112,833 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.79% of ANSYS worth $171,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ANSYS by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $212.31 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

